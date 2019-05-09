Seahawks announce ‘difficult decision’ to part ways with Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Thursday announced the team has made the “difficult decision” to release wide receiver Doug Baldwin and safety Kam Chancellor.

“The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor. These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community. These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family.” – Seahawks General Manager John Schneider

Baldwin joined the team in 2011 as an undrafted rookie. The 30-year-old battled several injuries during the 2018 season and went through multiple surgeries during this offseason.

Baldwin had 50 receptions for 618 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Schneider said in April that Baldwin was considering retirement. He had two years remaining on a 4-year contract.

Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network reported that Baldwin is leaning toward retirement and a release lets him keep his signing bonus and possibly future injury-protection money.

Chancellor was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2010 draft. He spent all of the 2018 season on the physically unable to perform list because of a neck injury from the year before.

Chancellor appeared to announce his retirement on Twitter last July:

“I’ve played through all types of bruises and injuries at a high level. But this one, I just can’t ignore,” Chancellor said in a tweet. “To walk away from the game by choice is one thing, to walk away from the game because of the risk of paralysis is another.”

Chancellor was named to four Pro Bowl teams (2011, 2013-15) and was twice a second-team All-Pro selection (2013, 2014).