Man arrested on DUI, drug charges after driving through Wenatchee mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENATCHEE, Wash. -- A man was arrested on DUI and several other charges after he drove a BMW station wagon through the Wenatchee Valley Mall.

According to The Wenatchee World, a man in his 30s drove through the glass doorway near Ross Dress for Less, then drove down the concourse before turning around and leaving through the same doorway he drove through.

Police told the newspaper that the driver was stopped near Olive Garden as he was leaving the mall parking lot.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.

Damage was minimal, police said, mostly limited to the doors the man drove through.