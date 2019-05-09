It’s feeling like summer! Record-breaking heat comes to Seattle area

SEATTLE — Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but record-breaking heat has already arrived.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Thursday’s highs broke daily records for Seattle (82 degrees), Hoquiam (83 degrees). Areas like Olympia (84 degrees) and Friday Harbor (77 degrees) are close to setting records.

Record highs Today, Tomorrow and Saturday, Stay cool and enjoy!! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/LsGrhC0exQ — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 9, 2019

Thursday was also the hottest day in Seattle in over eight months with even hotter temperatures ahead for the weekend.

That is the warmest we have been since September 6th, 2018. Over 8 months ago!! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ObMCSHqS90 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 9, 2019

The normal high for this time is only 63 degrees.

Foothill areas and South Sound may even enter the 90s in the next few days.