It’s feeling like summer! Record-breaking heat comes to Seattle area

SEATTLE — Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but record-breaking heat has already arrived.
Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Thursday’s highs broke daily records for Seattle (82 degrees), Hoquiam (83 degrees). Areas like Olympia (84 degrees) and Friday Harbor (77 degrees) are close to setting records.
Thursday was also the hottest day in Seattle in over eight months with even hotter temperatures ahead for the weekend.
The normal high for this time is only 63 degrees.
Foothill areas and South Sound may even enter the 90s in the next few days.