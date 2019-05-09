Highway 2 closed after King Co. shooting threat

BARING, Wash. -- Highway 2 is shut down in both directions near the town of Baring in eastern King County Thursday night after a shooting threat.
The King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter they are investigating a report of a man who threatened to shoot another man in the area. The threat was reported in the 19400 block of 634th Place. Highway 2 was closed in both directions at 634th, according to WSDOT.
The sheriff's office said that no victims have been located, but they are continuing to investigate.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol were assisting with the investigation.
