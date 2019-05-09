Highway 2 closed after King Co. shooting threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARING, Wash. -- Highway 2 is shut down in both directions near the town of Baring in eastern King County Thursday night after a shooting threat.

The King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter they are investigating a report of a man who threatened to shoot another man in the area. The threat was reported in the 19400 block of 634th Place. Highway 2 was closed in both directions at 634th, according to WSDOT.

Update 10:29 PM : On US 2 eastbound & westbound at 634th Pl NE there is an incident blocking all lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 10, 2019

The sheriff's office said that no victims have been located, but they are continuing to investigate.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol were assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated

KCSO deputies are on-scene of a report of a male threatening to shoot another male. 19400 BLK 634 AVE NE. @SnoCoSheriff and WSP assisting us. So far no victims located deputies continue to search a large area for the suspect. Will update when I have more information. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) May 10, 2019