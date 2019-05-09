Graham paraeducator charged for sexual relationship with special needs student

GRAHAM, Wash. — A 49-year-old paraeducator at Graham Kapowsin High School tasked with helping a special needs student complete his classwork has been charged with having a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old boy.

According to court documents, the investigation began when a school employee saw the victim kiss para-educator Wendy Lynn Wagoner on April 19.

When school officials began investigating, Wagoner resigned and said she didn’t deserve to be investigated, court documents state.

The victim is a 17-year-old student who is on an Individualized Education Program, which is used for students with special needs.

The student told police that they were just friends, but investigators found numerous text messages sent to each other that were sexual in nature.

Both denied having sexual intercourse, but investigators said text messages indicate otherwise, according to court documents.

Wagoner has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor in the first degree and communication with a minor for sexual purposes. She will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (May 9).