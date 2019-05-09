× Billy Joel is excited about turning 70

Happy birthday, Billy Joel!

The musical legend turns 70 on Thursday and he sounds pretty happy and content to have made it. Joel told Rolling Stone magazine about his special day and still being as active as ever in both his career and his life.

He said he had “mixed feelings” about the fact he was scheduled to play Madison Square Garden on his birthday.

“On the one hand, I’m happy to be alive,” he said. “On the other hand, I don’t know how much of a party I deserve just for making it to 70. I mean, it’s a work night — you can’t have birthday cake, you can’t do any of that stuff.”

Joel said he recognized he has reached a milestone.

“This is a Peter Pan kinda job,” the singer said. “You start out, and you’re young, and you’re rockin’ and rollin’, and that’s what you do all your life. You become a little myopic about how old you actually are.”

‘I got old’

Joel said he’s seen photos of himself performing at the Garden recently and thought “That don’t look right.”

“I got old, I lost my hair,” he said. “I was never a matinee idol to begin with, and there I am onstage still doing the same job I was doing when I was 16.”

But don’t look for Joel to go under the knife anytime soon to look more youthful.

“For me to try and look like a movie star would be ridiculous,” Joel said. “I’ve always been a schlubby-looking guy, and I ain’t about to change.”

He also has a different type of life as a septuagenarian given that his two youngest children, both daughters, are 3 and 1.

Joel said that can make for some interesting interactions when he takes the 3-year-old to preschool. “The difference now is that people think I’m my kid’s grandfather,” he said, “I take her to school and one of the other parents will go, ‘Oh, your granddaughter’s so cute.’ I just say, ‘OK, thank you.'”