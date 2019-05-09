Seahawks officially part ways with Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor

Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon

Posted 2:39 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:42PM, May 9, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos says he's going to send a spaceship to the moon, joining a resurgence of lunar interest half a century after people first set foot there.

Bezos says his space company Blue Origin will land a robotic ship the size of a small house, capable of carrying four rovers and using a newly designed rocket engine and souped-up rockets. It would be followed by a version that could bring people to the moon along the same timeframe as NASA's proposed 2024 return.

Bezos, who was dwarfed by his mock-up of the Blue Moon vehicle at his presentation Thursday, says, "This is an incredible vehicle and it's going to the moon."

Bezos says: "It's time to go back to the moon. This time to stay."

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.