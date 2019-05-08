Tourism could be coming to Chambers Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash-- Chambers Bay is not just a golf course, it’s a destination.

Joshua Brown is from Denver, Colorado. He is visiting on business and he wishes he could stay longer.

“I'd absolutely love it because when visiting clients I would probably come down here the last night and spend the night here," he said.

He would be staying in the new resort Pierce County Council approved Tuesday night by a 6-1 vote.

His business partner Katherine Lee knows just how beneficial the addition would be for their business. "...if you just came as a destination and stayed on the course, it would be ideal."

"I think that they would like being out here because it's got more nature and it's not as city like, something different.”

For Mike Crone—traveling from Vancouver, B.C., is stay is not about business, it’s personal.

“Well it would be great because we would like to come and and play this course two or three times, so if you just came as a destination and stayed on the course, it would be ideal."

It's very personal, laughing when he said how often they visit depends on, “As many times as our wives would allow us to come.”

Another draw here at Chambers Bay is the walking path and the peacefulness it offers. Some people, including Erica Lindsey, are worried that once the hotel moves in, the peacefulness might go away.

"I feel like it's just gonna get really busy," she said.

She has spent 7 years walking a path at Chambers Bay. She isn’t going to let the idea of more people and more traffic stop her from bringing her 3-year-old son Sawyer there.

"This is so close to home and convenient, so we would hate lose that, you know.”

"I think it will be a really beautiful addition.” Some people living nearby like Eve Bowen recognize the give and take, “I think overall it's going to be a good thing and I know how to avoid people."

"Beauty is what attracts revenue and people so I think it will be a really beautiful addition.”

Whether you are visiting from another state or down the street, everyone hopes the beauty of Chambers Bay remains.

It is hard to say exactly when this project will begin as the developer is still waiting on financing.

Details of the plan: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4858/Chambers-Bay-Resort