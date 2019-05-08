The Latest: Nadler says ‘constitutional crisis’ over Mueller report

Posted 6:45 AM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, May 8, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee January 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Barr, who previously served as Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush, was confronted about his views on the investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler says there’s a “constitutional crisis” over the Trump administration’s refusal to provide Congress with a fuller copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation.

The New York Democrat told CNN on Wednesday the committee will move forward with a Wednesday morning vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the panel’s subpoena for a fuller copy.

Talks between the Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department failed to reach an agreement Tuesday on releasing more of the report to a broader group of lawmakers on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees. The Justice Department indicated the White House might invoke executive privilege to block the release.

Nadler told CNN the country faced “a constitutional crisis” because “the president is disobeying the law, is refusing all information to Congress.”

He said he had hoped the administration would change course ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled vote.

