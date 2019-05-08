The Ground Floor offers shelter for homeless teens in Whatcom County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM -- Youngsters facing homelessness have a new option in Whatcom County.

The First Congressional Church of Bellingham created a new, 3,500-square-foot space for homeless youth. The center, known as The Ground Floor, opened in February to 13 to 24 olds experiencing homelessness.

The Ground Floor offers young adults living on the streets a place to do laundry, take showers and take a nap. Administrators hope it's a place some will come to see as a home.

"This is your space to use as you would your own home," Emerson McCuin with Northwest Youth Services said.

The shelter will be open five days a a week.

For more information on The Ground Floor, visit the Facebook page.