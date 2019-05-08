Record highs: Some areas could hit 90 over next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The next several days we'll see temperatures about 20 degrees above normal. The offshore flow develops tonight and that is what makes us warm.

This is the exact same pattern that gives us our hottest days during the Summer. Thursday will be sunny and warm with many above 80 degrees.

Friday will be hot with highs in the mid 80s and records in most places. Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

That is a lot of hot.... Some records for Thursday and many many records for Friday... Some even up to 90 degrees. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ZzGnyByceF — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 9, 2019

During this three-day period there will be some 90s, especially south sound and east side!

Mother’s Day looks fine but it will be cooler with most around 73 degrees. Next week looks more normal with highs in the upper 60s and some rain after May 15.

Enjoy all the daylight as we now have 15 hours of it per day.