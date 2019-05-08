Police: Man shot while driving in Northgate

SEATTLE — Authorities say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot while driving in Northgate.

It happened at about 7 p.m. when the man was driving east along NE Northgate Way, west of 15th Avenue.

Seattle Police said in a release that a woman in the man’s vehicle reported hearing gunshots and saw that he was hit in the upper back.

The man was able to stop the vehicle and the woman called 911, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said no description of the suspects is currently available and they are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them.