PAWS take in dozens of animals from overcrowded shelters

SEATTLE -- Dozens of new cats and dogs are now calling the Puget Sound home.

PAWS welcomed 43 homeless cats and dogs Wednesday that all come from overcrowded shelters in Merced, California.

Organizers say the animals were all at risk of being euthanized so they brought them to Washington where they have a better chance of being adopted into a loving home.

"We're really fortunate here in the northwest. We have such a big demand and room to bring in pets from other parts of the country,” said Laura Follis, PAWS' director of communications.

PAWS is also collecting donations online and hope to raise around $50,000 – which is enough to save 130 dogs and cats.