Infant critically injured, 2 others hospitalized in Seattle crash

SEATTLE — Authorities say three people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash.
It happened in the area of Airport Way S and S. Alaska Street.
The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that a baby girl was hospitalized in critical condition. A 15-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman were also hospitalized in stable condition.
Officials say that one of the vehicles caught on fire after the crash.
Seattle Police said the roads are completely closed in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
47.561208 -122.323108