Infant critically injured, 2 others hospitalized in Seattle crash

Posted 6:01 PM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39PM, May 8, 2019

Photo Gallery

SEATTLE — Authorities say three people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened in the area of Airport Way S and S. Alaska Street.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that a baby girl was hospitalized in critical condition. A 15-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman were also hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials say that one of the vehicles caught on fire after the crash.

Seattle Police said the roads are completely closed in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Google Map for coordinates 47.561208 by -122.323108.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.