94 years young! Tacoma nurse honored for years of service

TACOMA, Wash. -- A local nurse celebrated her birthday Wednesday by doing what she has been doing for more than 70 years - helping patients.

Florence “See-See" Rigney is 94 years old and has been working as a nurse since 1946.

She's actually the nation's oldest working nurse, and she celebrated her birthday with her colleagues at Tacoma General Hospital where she was recognized for her years of service.

"I work in the operating room, helping set up rooms,” she said laughing. “I keep the young people in order."

See-See graduated from the Tacoma General School of Nursing in 1946. She says her tuition back then was $125.

The school was established back in 1895.