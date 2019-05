× 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Lower Queen Anne

SEATTLE — A man died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Lower Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

It was reported at 7:24 p.m. in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue W.

A fire department spokesperson says an adult man died in the shooting. Seattle Police said on Twitter that no officers were injured.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Force Investigation Team (FIT) detectives are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue W. No officers have been injured. PIO Jamieson is headed to the scene. More details as they become available. Please avoid the area if possible. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 9, 2019