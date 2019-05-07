Woman shot in the face at Marine Park in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma PD says a 20-year-old woman was shot in the face after shots were fired at Marine Park early Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place in the 3400 block of Ruston Way just before 3:30 a.m., when someone drove up in a vehicle and started shooting into a group of people.

The suspect left the scene in the vehicle, and police couldn’t provide a description. The woman who was injured has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a motive, nor have they said what was happening at the park at 3:30 a.m. when the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.