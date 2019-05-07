Suspected DUI stop turns into chase through Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. --Two people were arrested early Tuesday following a chase through Snohomish County, authorities said.

Deputies say it all began around 3:30 a.m. near SR 525 and Highway 99 in Lynnwood after trying to stop a car for a suspected DUI.

At one point, deputies had to stop the chase because the driver was going the wrong way on I-5. Deputies caught up to the car about six miles south in Mountlake Terrace near 237th.

A passenger was arrested, but the driver ran from the scene and tried breaking into nearby homes. A police K9 tracked him down, and he was arrested.

Deputies say there was possibly a third person in the car and say the car was stolen.

