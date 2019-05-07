Summer in May continues with record highs later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Summer in May continues. Enjoy!

Temps will be in the 70s and 80s through Saturday, with record highs later this week! Tuesday and Wednesday will be really nice with highs near 74.

Thursday will be warmer with highs near 80. Friday will be quite warm with record highs in the 80s.

Saturday will be warm, too, but the coast should cool off that day. Sunday has a marine push and that will cool us off. Sunday’s highs will be around 70.

Next week still looks dry but it won’t be as warm as this week as we go from offshore flow to onshore flow.