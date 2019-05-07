Shaquem Griffin surprises child with new prosthetic running legs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin loves a good surprise, especially when it comes to a child's dreams.

Griffin, the twin brother of fellow Seahawk Shaquill Griffin and the first one-handed NFL player in the modern age of football, helped to surprise 10-year-old Izzy Turkington of Salem, Oregon, with a new pair of prosthetic running legs at a sports clinic at Nike's headquarters in Beaverton. Izzy, who was born with quad congenital limb differences, is an active young athlete that loves soccer, running, surfing and caring for his animals.

“Get up, be positive. Attack it. Be great because the only person that can stop you is you,” Griffin told the crowd at the Bo Jackson Training Complex for the fifth annual running and mobility clinic. The event was sponsored by the Challenged Athletes Foundation and Össur Americas.

Turkington was more than happy with the surprise gift. He says he's ready to hit the ground running.

“Seeing the joy on Izzy’s face when he received his running prosthetics and then running on them for the first time alongside Shaquem is why we are dedicated to our 20-year partnership with CAF,” said Tabi King, Marketing Director of Prosthetics for Össur Americas and CAF Board Member. “Our goal is to ensure amputees of all ages are able to be active and enjoy a life without limitations."