Seattle chef, Canlis win James Beard Awards

A Seattle chef is getting some national attention! Brady Williams of Canlis won Best Chef in the Northwest Region in the James Beard Awards.

For those who aren't familiar, the James Beard Awards are like the Oscars of the food world. Since 1990, the nonprofit James Beard Foundation, named after "the father of American cuisine," has been honoring outstanding names in the food and beverage industry. There is no cash reward, but a win -- or even a nomination -- can substantially increase the buzz for business. The winners were announced at Lyric Opera in Chicago Monday.

The winner of our Best Chef: Northwest Award goes to @williamsbrady of @canlis #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 7, 2019

Williams beat out chefs in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Wyoming. This is the second year in a row a Seattle chef has taken home the Best Chef in the Northwest Region award.

Canlis also took home the Restaurant Design Icon award. Canlis was built in the 1950s in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. It's been nominated for the James Beard Awards 10 times and now has three awards total. The first was in 2017 for Outstanding Wine Program.

The best restaurant in America title goes to a place in Philadelphia. Longtime eatery, Zahav, is focused on Israeli cuisine. It won the James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant.

Zahav, a Hebrew word for gold, opened in 2008 and strives to bring "the authentic flavors of Israel's cultural heritage to Philadelphia," according to its website.

Other notable winners include Ashley Christensen, who was named the outstanding chef for her work at Poole's Diner in Raleigh, North Carolina; New York's Frenchette was named best new restaurant; and Frasca Food and Wine of Boulder, Colorado took the prize for outstanding service.

Here's the full list of the remaining winners:

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread (Chicago)

Outstanding Bar Program

Bar Agricole (San Francisco)

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean (New Orleans)

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Chicago)

Outstanding Wine Program

Benu (San Francisco)

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company (Portland, Maine)

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin (Washington)

Best Chef: Great Lakes

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute (Chicago)

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint (Washington)

Best Chef: Midwest

Ann Kim, Young Joni (Minneapolis)

Best Chef: New York City

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota (Manhattan)

Best Chef: Northeast

Tony Messina, Uni (Boston)

Best Chef: Northwest

Brady Williams, Canlis (Seattle)

Best Chef: South

Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar (Oxford, Mississippi)

Best Chef: Southeast

Mashama Bailey, The Grey (Savannah, Georgia)

Best Chef: Southwest

Charleen Badman, FnB (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Best Chef: West

Michael Cimarusti, Providence (Los Angeles)