Police: Man in wheelchair hit by utility truck, hospitalized

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 55-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after being hit by a Seattle Public Utilities truck.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Delridge Way SW and Brandon Street. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was hit after entering a crosswalk in front of the northbound truck. Seattle Police say the truck was stopped at a red light but hit him while making a right turn.

The man suffered “significant injuries”and was taken to the hospital, police said in a release.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since been reopened. The crash remains under investigation.