Layoffs could impact dozens of Edmonds teachers

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Dozens of teachers could get layoff notices from Edmonds schools. The district is facing an almost $18 million budget shortfall next school year.

Wednesday morning, the school board is expected to consider a plan to cut costs in a special meeting.

As many as 45 teachers could reportedly lose their jobs under the proposal, according to the Daily Herald. Assistant principal and paraeducator positions could also be cut.

A final decision is expected next week, but district leaders say there is still plenty to figure out.

"We know that this is just the beginning of a process because we know that between now and the start of the next school year we're going to have people that are gonna decide to retire or decide to resign and go to another district so that number will change," said Edmons Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab.

District leaders say they understand the frustrations and fears of parents, but ask for patience as the district works through the process.