Inslee signs bills tightening gun rules

Posted 1:29 PM, May 7, 2019, by

Democratic presidential candidate Washington Gov. Jay Inslee looks on as he talks with solar workers at a home where they recently installed solar panels on May 02, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a group of bills tightening rules on guns in some circumstances, including targeting ghost guns and people found incompetent to stand trial.

Other measures in the group, which Inslee signed Tuesday, affect gun rights for people being released from short-term psychiatric holds, and people under restraining orders.

Gun policy watchers have said the measures fit into a broader pattern that has seen gun control advocates cooling on efforts to broadly reform gun possession rights, and focusing on measures tailored to specific types of gun violence. Critics say the Washington bills collectively weaken gun rights in the state.

The so-called “ghost gun” measure targets two types of weapons: Plastic weapons printed on 3D printers, invisible to airport scanners, and guns without serial numbers, including guns that can be made from do-it-yourself kits available online without a background check.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.