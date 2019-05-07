Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound honors elite Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team

WENATCHEE — The Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team Unit travels all over the state and even to Canada each year to perform at numerous charity events and parades. At the annual Apple Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday, May 4th, Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound presented an appreciation plaque to Seattle Police Captain Sean O’Donnell, the Commander of the Seattle Police Traffic Division.

The plaque was given in recognition of 30 plus years of support the Motorcycle Drill Team Unit has given to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. SPD Motor Officer Mike Henry was also recognized for the 30 plus years he has given to the Motorcycle Drill Team including overseeing the participation of Crime Stoppers in all of the annual Seafair events.

“I have never been more pleased with any specific unit from the Seattle Police Department as I have been with the SPD Motorcycle Drill Team. We have sponsored a lot of their events including the annual Motorcycle Drill Team Talent Show and they have reciprocated 100% to CSOPS. The SPD Motorcycle Drill Team continues to be one of the finest Motorcycle Drill Teams in the entire United States. They go way beyond the “2nd mile” when it comes to doing their job.

“said Carner who serves as Director of Public Relations & Media for Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.