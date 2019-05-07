‘Barefoot Bandit’ wants early release to become paid speaker

Posted 9:53 AM, May 7, 2019

Colton Harris-Moore, better known as the “Barefoot Bandit." Q13 News photo

SEATTLE (AP) — A man dubbed the “Barefoot Bandit” for a series of crimes committed as a teenager is trying to get out of probation early.

Colton Harris-Moore, now 28, asked a U.S. District Court judge in April to end his federal probation four months early so that he can become a motivational speaker.

Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran responded Friday, saying there was no reason to allow Harris-Moore off the hook now, as the probation doesn’t prevent him from traveling to such speaking engagements.

Harris-Moore was sentenced in 2012 to seven years in prison for a series of crimes committed barefoot, which began after he escaped from a Renton juvenile halfway house in 2008.

He was ultimately captured after crash-landing a plane that he stole in Indiana and flew to the Bahamas.

