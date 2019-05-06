Shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley sends two to the hospital

Posted 12:32 AM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37AM, May 6, 2019

(Courtesy: SDOT)

SEATTLE — Seattle police believe two people shot each other late Sunday night in Seattle’s Rainier Valley area, sending both to the hospital.

The shooting happened at about 10:00 p.m. on the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 21-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A 17-year-old male was found blocks away and taken to Harborview in stable condition.

It’s still unclear what the circumstances were behind the shooting.

No other suspects were involved.

