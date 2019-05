SHORELINE — Authorities say a 23-year-old man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Shoreline.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that a motorcycle and a car collided at SR 523 and NE 145th Street.

The man who was driving the motorcyclist was taken to Harborview but died from his injuries, officials said. The driver of the car was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Johnson said.

WSP is on scene and investigating a 1 car and motorcycle collision at NE 145 on SR 523. A 23 year old male on the motorcycle was transported to harborview with life threatening injuries. The female driver of the car was un injured. Cause of crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/V9qDbxnKfh — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 7, 2019