Meet Samantha! #WhyNotMePets

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Samantha loves to cuddle and give kisses.

She’s a 10-year-old Boxer mix and you can meet her at PAWS in Lynnwood.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Samantha get adopted.

“We think she would love to have somebody who has a nice yard where she can sun bathe on the nice days.” said Anya Pamplona, who is the Animal Services Manager at PAWS Lynnwood.

Samantha has some arthritis on the back end of her body, so she would not do well in a place with stairs and she does not like elevators.

Despite some weakness, Samantha loves to go walks.

“They’ve taken her Meadowdale Beach and she’s done that whole walk,” said Pamplona. “They’ve walked her around their neighborhood. She really enjoys just nice leisurely walks where she can get out, sniff everything and go up and say hi to all the people.”

Staff at PAWS said Samantha is taking joint supplements to help with her arthritis and she’s doing great with that. There is no need for pain medication.