Man pleads not guilty in Federal Way kidnapping case

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- The man accused of taking a car from a Federal Way Walmart parking lot and driving off with a developmentally disabled man in the passenger seat has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping.

Court documents show that the suspect told police he had permission to drive the Pontiac Firebird that he's accused of stealing on Friday, May 3. The car's owner said that nobody except her has permission to drive the car.

She left lit running in the parking lot with her 42-year-old son in the front seat.

Seattle Police found the suspect and the missing man with the car a few hours after the first 911 call.