How to wood fire a pizza at home like a pro

Redmond, Wash., — The beautiful weather and sunshine has us feeling inspired to bust out the grill and start putting it to good use again. The professionals at the new Spark Pizza in Redmond share their tips on how to make the perfect wood fire pizza from the comforts of your own home.

Chefs Savuthy “T” Dy and Kyle Cole explain that the most important step is perfecting the dough. Below you’ll find the recipe they use from start to finish.

Dough

Combine the following ingredients in a mixing bowl:

1000 grams of double zero flour

2g yeast

10 g salt

580 g water

2g olive oil

Hand mix for 21 minutes until smooth, then portion in to 10 oz. balls (will make a 12-inch pie) Cover, store in fridge, and let rise for 48 hours Rest dough at room temperature for two hours prior to prepping pies Spread semolina flour on your counter and press out dough. Start from middle gently work your way work out. Do not press down on edges a.k.a. the cornicione Arrange the toppings in this order for maximum wood-fired pizza success: sauce, herbs, cheese, veggie and meat Build your fire in a Weber or any backyard grill to one side, using applewood, almond wood, hickory wood – all of which you can get at Home Depot or Whole Foods Place a pizza stone on the grill and preheat to at least 600 degrees. Pro Tip: Invest in an instant-read thermometer to check temperature. Place pie on fire and replace the lid ¾ of the way and cook between 4-5 minutes. Carefully remove and enjoy!

If you’re looking for someone else to cook (and especially clean) while you enjoy fresh ‘za, check out the new Spark Pizza in Redmond where you’ll find a wide range of pies from Hella Cheesy to A lotta Burrata and The Boss Hog.

