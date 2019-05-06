Enjoy ‘midsummer perfection’ this week with highs 10 degrees above normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Enjoy some midsummer perfection this week! Highs will be at least 10 degrees above normal this week, and we will even see some record highs by Friday.

Our first 80 degree temperatures of 2019 are on the way.

Monday will be sunny and nice with a high near 72. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 72. Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 73.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 78. Friday will be sunny with a high near 80. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 75. Sunday has a weak Marine push, and that will knock the highs back to 68.

Enjoy this amazing weather ALL WEEK. No rain in the forecast before the middle of the month!