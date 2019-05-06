× Bothell student accused of targeting Muslims in threatening social media photo

BOTHELL, Wash. — A student at North Creek High School has not been back on campus since school officials responded to a threatening photo on social media that appeared to target Muslim families in the Northshore School District.

The school’s principal contacted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office about the photo on April 24. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said the student removed the post after authorities notified the teen’s family.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, and no arrests have been made, O’Keefe said.

Although the sheriff’s office and the school district declined to give details on the threatening photo, Northshore Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to parents that the post was “hateful and offensive.

“I am saddened to have to repeat this: hate speech and actions will not be tolerated in the Northshore School District. There is simply no place for it, and if it occurs, we will respond accordingly,” Reid said in a letter she sent to parents. “With the world in such turmoil, we want to be a place where every member of our community feels safe, respected and welcome. We value each of our students, our families, our staff, and community members. I want to send my deepest regrets to our Muslim families as this incident does not represent our values and beliefs as a school district.”

School officials said the student has not been back at school since the post — and won’t be allowed back before the investigation is complete.