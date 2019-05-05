× Public Health: man infected with measles visited Seattle area

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Public Health of Seattle and King County is warning people about a possible measles exposure.

A Public Health blog post says a person infected with the measles visited the Seattle area late last month. The person is a man in his 40’s and a resident of Canada.

Before visiting King County, the man spent time in Japan and New York which are two places that currently have measles outbreaks.

Here is the list of locations from the blog post that the man visited between April 21 and April 28:

Date Time Location April 21, 2019 8 – 10 p.m. Sea-Tac International Airport April 24, 2019 – April 28, 2019 Starting 10 p.m 4/24 to noon 4/28 Marriott Courtyard Hotel

Pioneer Square

(612 2nd Ave, Seattle 98104) April 25, 2019 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Storyville Coffee

(1001 1st Ave, Seattle 98104) April 26, 2019 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Immediate Clinic Capitol Hill (1512 Broadway, Seattle 98122) April 26, 2019 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Monorail (Westlake Station to

Seattle Center) April 26, 2019 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Seattle Space Needle (400 Broad St, Seattle 98109) April 27, 2019 morning Slate Coffee Roasters (602 2nd

Ave, Seattle 98104) April 27, 2019 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. MoPOP – Museum of Pop Culture (325 5th Ave, Seattle 98109) April 27, 2019 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Market Fresh (720 Olive Way,

Seattle 98101) April 27, 2019 9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. The Pink Door (1919 Post Alley,

Seattle 98101) April 28, 2019 morning Slate Coffee Roasters

(602 2nd Ave, Seattle 98104) April 28, 2019 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Kenmore Air Flight M5 340

Health officials said the list is not complete, but will be updated as new locations are confirmed.