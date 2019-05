Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresh off a win in the annual Windermere Cup, UW women's rowing coach Yaz Farooq joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Sunday night to recap the big win and look ahead to the upcoming Pac-12 and NCAA Championships.

The UW women are currently the top-ranked team in the country. On Saturday, they defeated the German national team and UCLA in the Windermere Cup on the Montlake Cut. The men's Varsity Eight also defeated Germany and Brown University.

Interview above.