Three pedestrians hurt after being hit by car in Queen Anne

SEATTLE – Three pedestrians were hurt after being hit by a car that plowed into them in Queen Anne Saturday,

According to Seattle police, officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to Queen Anne Avenue North near Galer Street for an injury collision involving a car and several people.

Witnesses say the male driver pulled out of a driveway onto Queen Anne Avenue North, striking several parked cars and going up onto the sidewalk, striking a man, woman and young child. The victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The driver remained on scene and was evaluated by officers. It was determined the man was impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Officers say this remains an active scene and people are advised to avoid the area during the investigation.

Officers investigating vehicle/pedestrian collision at Queen Anne Avenue N./Galer Street. 3 people transported to hospital. Detectives responding. Active scene, use alternate route if possible. Will update with additional information later. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 5, 2019

