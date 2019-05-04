Crook steals hundreds of dollars worth of scooters from Redmond business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, WA - A local business owner says his store was broken into for the second time in less than a year.

David Power says Saturday he was woken up when his security company notified him someone had broken into his store.

Power is the owner of the Pro Scooter Shop in Redmond.

Surveillance cameras in Power's store caught a crook break through one of the doors, grab four scooters, and exit through a different door.

"What frustrates me most is this time they stole from the non-profit," said Power.

Power is also the founder and president of the Pacific Scooter Experience. One of the scooters stolen from his shop was not for sale, and is used by children who don't have their own scooter.

Unfortunately, this isn't new to Power. He says his store was also broken into back in October. He says he never got back any of the stolen property in the first incident, and is facing hundreds of dollars worth of stolen goods and damaged property in this incident. However, he says he still feels positive.

“It’s very frustrating and again this is the second time. It’s even more frustrating. It’s not going to slow us down we’re going to get right back up and keep going," said Power.

Power says he hopes sharing the video of the incident will help find the person who did this.