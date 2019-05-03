Trevor Bresnahan: Search on for convicted felon hiding in the Orting area

WANTED BY DOC —
Department of Corrections officers in the Southwest Community Response Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate Trevor J. Bresnahan.
He is most likely in the Orting area.
The 39-year-old has a lengthy criminal history and is wanted now on a warrant for Malicious Mischief – Physical Damage in Orting.
He also has a Department of Corrections warrant for violating the terms of his supervision after being released from prison.
His most recent convictions were in King County in 2013 for Attempt to Elude a Police Vehicle, two counts of Identity Theft-2nd Degree, 2 counts of False ID commit/Aid in a Crime. In that case, records show he was convicted after five victims had their driver’s licenses, other identification, credit cards and checkbooks stolen during vehicle prowls. He failed to stop his vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit. He was caught later that day and told officers he had been smoking meth.
Here is a list of his additional felony convictions stretching back to 1996.
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE
- POSS STOLEN PROP-2 NOT FIREARM/VEHICLE
- RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY UNLAWFUL
- RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY UNLAWFUL
- FIREARMS/DANGEROUS WEAPONS
- RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY UNLAWFUL
- RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY UNLAWFUL
- THEFT-2 (NOT FIREARM)
- POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST DEG
- POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 2ND DEG
- POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 2ND DEG
- POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST DEG
- THEFT-1 (NOT FIREARM)
- POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST DEG
- CONT SUBSTANCE VIOLATION
- CRIMINAL SOLICITATION
- MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 3RD DEGREE
- THEFT-3
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- CONT SUBST VIOLATION -MANUFACTURE, DELIVER, POSSESSION
- UNLAWFUL USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
If you spot him, call 911. If you can tell officers where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.