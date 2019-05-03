Trevor Bresnahan: Search on for convicted felon hiding in the Orting area

WANTED BY DOC —

Department of Corrections officers in the Southwest Community Response Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate Trevor J. Bresnahan.

He is most likely in the Orting area.

The 39-year-old has a lengthy criminal history and is wanted now on a warrant for Malicious Mischief – Physical Damage in Orting.

He also has a Department of Corrections warrant for violating the terms of his supervision after being released from prison.

His most recent convictions were in King County in 2013 for Attempt to Elude a Police Vehicle, two counts of Identity Theft-2nd Degree, 2 counts of False ID commit/Aid in a Crime. In that case, records show he was convicted after five victims had their driver’s licenses, other identification, credit cards and checkbooks stolen during vehicle prowls. He failed to stop his vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit. He was caught later that day and told officers he had been smoking meth.

Here is a list of his additional felony convictions stretching back to 1996.

POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE

POSS STOLEN PROP-2 NOT FIREARM/VEHICLE

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY UNLAWFUL

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY UNLAWFUL

FIREARMS/DANGEROUS WEAPONS

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY UNLAWFUL

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY UNLAWFUL

THEFT-2 (NOT FIREARM)

POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST DEG

POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 2ND DEG

POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 2ND DEG

POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST DEG

THEFT-1 (NOT FIREARM)

POSSESS STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST DEG

CONT SUBSTANCE VIOLATION

CRIMINAL SOLICITATION

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 3RD DEGREE

THEFT-3

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

CONT SUBST VIOLATION -MANUFACTURE, DELIVER, POSSESSION

UNLAWFUL USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

If you spot him, call 911. If you can tell officers where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.