Teen girl sexually assaulted near Kent school; suspect sought

KENT, Wash. -- The King County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man they say sexually assaulted a teen girl near Kentlake High School.

Officials say it happened Thursday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. They say a girl was walking down a trail near the school, when a man approached her, grabbed her, and sexually assaulted her.

“She’s super traumatized by it, but she had the wherewithal to run back,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office. “She fought; she used the tools she had, which was her backpack, and was able to run and get help. So, she did amazing,” he added.

Unfortunately, the suspect was able to get away.

“It really raises the level of worry for your kids, you’re already worried about your kids, but this makes it so much worse for a parent,” said Abbott. “It’s scary for any parent, but I can assure them the sheriff’s office is doing everything they can to arrest this person,” he added.

People who live in the neighborhood say the incident is terrifying,

“There are lots of kids here in the neighborhood, and small kids,” said Gabriel Zalvog.

Zalvog and his wife have lived in the neighborhood for more than ten years. They raised their daughter in the neighborhood. They say she made the same trip back and forth to school every day. Now, they say this incident will be on their mind as they walk through their community.

“I still can’t believe it. I walk sometimes by myself, and I’ve never thought of something like that,” said Maricica Zalvog.

Abbott says the sheriff’s office is working to release a sketch of the suspect.

They ask anyone with information to call 911 or the non-emergency line 206-296-3311.