Sunny, warm and no rain for the next seven days. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There's no rain expected for the next seven days. Enjoy!

Friday starts out cloudy but the sun comes out around the lunch hour. Friday afternoon and evening will be sunny and nice, with a high near 63.

Saturday starts out with a few clouds but it becomes mostly sunny by mid-morning. Saturday afternoon and evening will be totally sunny with a high near 68.

Sunday has another marine push so there will be more clouds around that day. Highs Sunday will be around 62.

Sunrise is now at 5:50 and sunset is at 8:25, enjoy all that daylight! Next week looks pretty warm with highs in the 70s.