Steve Zakuani and the Bellevue Wolverines capture first league title in school history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The former sounder turned author, inspirational speaker, and broadcaster has added another title to his impressive resume. This year, he is the Bellevue High School boy’s varsity soccer coach. After the team had yet to win more than five games each of the last three seasons, Zakuani has stepped in and led the Wolverines to their first league title in school history as his squad has claimed the number one seed for the postseason.

His philosophy was simple, encourage the group and stress the importance of possession-based soccer, something that really isn't seen a lot at the high school level. Thanks to Steve the Bellevue team averages close to 400 passes a game while the teams they face are closer to 150 against them.

But wins aside, Steve Zakuani is showing this group of players just how fun soccer should be and with the help of photojournalist Matt Scotton, we're giving you an inside look.