Several people are being treated after they were exposed to radioactive materials.

SEATTLE- The Seattle Fire Department says their hazmat teams responded to Harborview Hall after a hazardous material breach happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to fire officials a total of 13 people were exposed to a radioactive substance,

8 of those people had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Contract workers were in the process of removing a radioactive substance known as Cesium – 137 from a research building at Harborview Hall when a breach happened.

The Seattle Fire Department has contained the substance to an area that is blocked-off near Alder Street and Terry Avenue. Officials say there is no current threat to the public.

“There were some custodial workers they were inside the building they were evacuated and they’re getting checked out by us,” said Kristen Tinsley with The Seattle Fire Department. “The 6 contract workers are still in the hot zone and they’re not exiting until it’s safe to do so.”

Cesium-137 is given to patients in blood transfusions, but is radioactive and can be dangerous.

The Department of Health has also been called in to help safely remove the radioactive substance.