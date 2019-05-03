Newborn giraffe at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo treated for abnormalities in legs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The baby giraffe born Thursday at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle was diagnosed with “abnormalities in his rear legs,” according to a zoo spokesperson.

“We noticed right away that each rear foot was not in normal alignment, a condition known as hyperextended fetlocks,” said Dr. Darin Collins, director of animal health at Woodland Park Zoo.

The calf, which has not been named yet, is otherwise healthy and will wear casts to correct the condition. Collins says the treatment will likely last for several months.

The baby and his mother Olivia will not be viewable to visitors while staff monitor their condition and allow the two to bond.

“We’re rallying for this new animal to thrive and we’re very grateful to our community and fans who have already showed an outpouring of love for our baby giraffe,” said Martin Ramirez, mammal curator at Woodland Park Zoo.