Missing man’s mother says no sign of son two months after mysterious disappearance in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -- Matthew Anfeldt's favorite passion is music.

His freestyle rapping videos and online recordings as 'Mt Hayze' show a talented young man finding his voice in songs like 'Change.'

"He hoped to be successful at some point in life with his music," said his mom, Sarah Anfeldt.

The 20-year-old with big dreams had more immediate concerns on the day he disappeared in the Rochester/Grand Mound/Tenino area of Thurston County on February 28, 2019.

"I told him to focus on finding a job. He was stressed about bills and I walked out the door. He said, 'I love you, mom.’"

That was the last time Anfeldt saw or heard from her son. ​

Matthew spent the day bowling with his sister. He was his usual self, wearing the Chicago Bulls sweatshirt he had on when he disappeared later that evening and smiling in a cell phone video.​ The two returned home between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. They were planning to watch movies. He left her room with no shoes on to go and get his phone but never returned. ​

"From that point, we know that he went to the neighbors yelling about his family and crying. He then ran out into the roadway stopping traffic and saying that his family had been murdered," said Anfeldt.

That first call came in at 5:17 p.m. ​Witnesses who called 911 said it appeared Matthew was having a mental breakdown. A short time after the first calls came in, Matthew showed up two miles from his home in Tenino at the Speedway Grocery on Old Hwy 99 South in Grand Mound\Rochester.

"He was barefoot, scared and had blood around his mouth," said Anfeldt. "He was again crying and yelling and apparently wanted to hide. While the clerk was on the phone with 911, he took off out the door, and that is the last time that we have seen him.”

Matthew had left his phone at home, and he wasn't dressed for the cold February weather with temperatures dropping at night to freezing that week.

"We've done multiple search and rescue searches both with dogs and ground searches and aerial searches with unmanned aerial vehicles," said Thurston County Sheriff's Det. Mickey Hamilton.​

Despite their extensive efforts, including asking homeowners to search their property and outbuildings, there was no sign of Matthew.

Detective Hamilton says it's possible that Matthew was picked up by somebody trying to help him. However, nobody has ever come forward to say they gave him a ride out of the area and he never showed up at any of the hospitals in Thurston or Lewis County.

"We've had no activity on any of his bank accounts, social media accounts or his phone so as far as we know he has no means of supporting himself," said Det. Hamilton who has followed up on every lead or possible sighting they have received.

Forensic experts are still examining Matthew's phone to see if he had any conversations before his disappearance that can provide some leads. Det. Hamilton remains hopeful that Matthew is alive.

​ "Any tip could be the tip that we are looking for so that we can make contact with him so that we can let his mom know that he's okay," he said.

Before he disappeared, Matthew had never gone more than 24 hours without contacting his mother. She is posting updates regularly on the 'Help Find Matthew Anfeldt' Facebook page where she wrote this week that listening to her son's music and watching his videos helps her get through the day. ​

She has this message for her son: "Not one day has gone by that I have not thought of you, missed you, shed tears or prayed for you. If you somehow see this, we need you to know how deeply you are loved and missed. We just want you home. Please remember you have, and always will be, my number one champion. We will never give up on you and we love you." ​

If you would like to donate to help Matthew's family search for him, go to this link: https://www.gofundme.com/rde552-family-loses-everything-in-…

Anfeldt is 5'07" and 120 lbs. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Det. Mickey Hamilton at Hamiltm@co.thurston.wa.us or call 911.

You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free.