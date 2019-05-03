Marcus Oden: Wanted attempted murder suspect accused of stabbing woman more than 30 times

WANTED IN SEATAC —

A woman stabbed more than 30 times in a motel room in SeaTac survived and is recovering from surgery.

Marcus Oden is accused of nearly killing her on Saturday, April 27th — and wanted for attempted murder.

I spoke with the victim’s daughter outside Harborview Medical Center, who said her mom has knife wounds in her neck and all over her hands and back. “The very first thing when I talked to her, she’s like. ‘I’m ok.’ She’s like. ‘I made it out.’ That’s what everyone has told me, like she’s a strong woman.” She asked us not to share her mom’s name for her privacy and safety, because the suspect is still on the run.

Oden is 62 years old.

Detectives say he was driving a 4-door silver Honda Civic that looks like the one above with Washington license plate BCL1110, but owns multiple vehicles. “We don’t really know where he’s at. We know that he hangs out in the south King County area and we’re just hoping that somebody recognizes this guy and sees him out driving around. He’s got an ice cream truck. He’s got a box van. He has this Honda Civic. Sounds like he knows a lot of people and we’re just hoping and urging anybody that knows where he’s at to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, or they can call 911, but we really need to find this guy,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Submit the tip through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.