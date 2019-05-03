Man’s family plans to sue after deadly crane collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The family of a man killed in last weekend's crane collapse in South Lake Union plans to sue.

Alan Justad, 71, and three others died when a crane toppled onto Mercer Street last Saturday. Justad was a retired longtime Seattle city employee.

His family has hired an attorney. He says Justad's future was cut short, and it's important to find out why.

"Something went wrong, corners were cut, and it's important to figure out why," said attorney David Beninger. "Not just how it happened, but why it happened, why the rules were allowed to be broken. Because that endangers all of us."

Right now, the state is investigating five companies involved in the collapse. Beninger says Justad's family is waiting to learn more facts before filing suit.