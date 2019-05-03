Larry Lawley: High-Violent Offender with ‘mom’ tattoo breaking probation on assault bust

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

The hunt is on for wanted High-Violent Offender, Larry Lawley – a.k.a. ‘Thomas Branley’ – who’s breaking probation in Benton County on an assault conviction.

He’s also been busted for multiple identity thefts.

He’s 23 years old, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with ‘mom’ inked on his upper right arm and a cross on his back.

Department of Corrections officers say Lawley was last living in Kennewick and also has ties to Pasco and the Burbank area of Walla Walla County.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).