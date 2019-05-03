Car stolen from Federal Way Walmart parking lot with developmentally disabled man inside

Posted 1:33 PM, May 3, 2019

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police in Federal Way are looking for a 42-year-old man with Down syndrome after a car was stolen from the Walmart parking lot with him inside.

Royce Ulibarri photo courtesy Federal Way Police

Royce Ulibarri, 42, has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, police said. He was sitting inside a vehicle when an unknown male got in the car and drove away.

Royce is wearing a green Seahawks hat, a camouflage jacket with a hood, blue sweatpants and red and black tennis shoes. He is 5 foot, 1 inch tall.

The stolen vehicle he was in is a turquoise colored 1999 Pontiac Firebird. The license plate number is ANC0946. It was last seen in the Federal Way/Auburn area.

Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you see the vehicle or Royce.

