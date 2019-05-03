Brian Davis: Convicted felon wanted in 3 states

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Washington’s one of three states convicted felon, Brian Davis, is wanted in.

He has a warrant in California for breaking probation after getting out of prison there earlier this year.

He’s wanted in Umatilla County, Oregon for skipping court on a forgery charge.

And, in Washington he’s wanted for:

Assault

Burglary

Several thefts

Forgery

Bail jumping

Resisting arrest

He’s from the Tri-Cities and believed to have come back there after his prison stint.

He’s known to use the fake names:

‘Jose Montes’

‘Hose Montese’

‘Brian David’

He’s 35 years old, 5’8”, 155 pounds and inked with ‘Tri Cities 509’ and a cross and skull on his left arm.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-22-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.