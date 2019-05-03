A bill five years in the making gives new hope to sexual assault survivors

SEATTLE — This year’s legislative session in Olympia brought hope for survivors of sexual assault that their attackers could one day face justice.

Senate Bill 5649 eliminates the statute of limitations for certain felony sex crimes. It also completely eliminates the timeline for prosecuting people who rape children.

State rep. Dan Griffey, a Republican from Allyn, has a very personal stake in the legislation. His wife, Dinah, and his daughter were both victims of sexual assault.

The bill’s passage is the culmination of five years of work by Griffey and his wife.

They sat down with Brandi Kruse on Q13 News This Morning to talk about what this bill’s passage means to them: